Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (13th December 2020)

New cases: 3 Total confirmed cases: 6066 Total active cases: 40 Total recovered: 5491 (0 New) Lost to follow-up: 106 Outcome under investigation: 242 Total number of tests conducted: 78962 (99 New) Total Death: 187 (1 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-13th-december-2020?lang=en

New cases: 3 Total confirmed cases: 6066 Total active cases: 40 Total recovered: 5491 (0 New) Lost to follow-up: 106 Outcome under investigation: 242...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...