Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (25th September 2020)

New cases: 17 Total confirmed case: 5764 Total active cases: 1407 Total recovered: 4178 (17 New) Total number of tests conducted: 52121 (348 New) Total deaths: 179 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-25th-september-2020?lang=en

