Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (26 July 2020)


26 Juillet 2020


New cases: 107 Total confirmed cases: 3664 Total active cases: 1920 Total recovered: 1645 (60 New) Total number of tests conducted: 27147 (545 New) Total deaths: 99 (5 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-26-july-2020?lang=en

