Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (26 July 2020)

New cases: 107 Total confirmed cases: 3664 Total active cases: 1920 Total recovered: 1645 (60 New) Total number of tests conducted: 27147 (545 New) Total deaths: 99 (5 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-26-july-2020?lang=en

New cases: 107

Total confirmed cases: 3664

Total active cases: 1920

Total recovered: 1645 (60 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 27147 (545 New)

Total deaths: 99 (5 Ne...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...