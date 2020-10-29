Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (28th October 2020)

New cases: 7 Total confirmed cases: 5904 Total active cases: 420 Total recovered: 5300 (1 New) Total number of tests conducted: 60907 (294 New) Total deaths: 184 (1 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-28th-october-2020?lang=en

New cases: 7 Total confirmed cases: 5904 Total active cases: 420 Total recovered: 5300 (1 New) Total number of tests conducted: 60907 (294 New) Total deaths: 184 (1 New) Read more on http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...