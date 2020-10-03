Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (3 October 2020)

New cases: 0 Total confirmed case: 5783 Total active cases: 1065 Total recovered: 4539 (4 New) Total number of tests conducted: 54246 (231 New) Total deaths: 179 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-3-october-2020?lang=en

