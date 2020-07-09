Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (9th July 2020)

New Cases: 44 Total Confirmed Cases: 1986 Total Active Cases: 1588 Total Recovered: 369 Total Number of Tests Conducted: 18814 Total Deaths: 29 Wash hands witih soap regularly. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-9th-july-2020?lang=en

New Cases: 44

Total Confirmed Cases: 1986

Total Active Cases: 1588

Total Recovered: 369

Total Number of Tests Conducted: 18814

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...