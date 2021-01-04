Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 update (04 January 2021)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Janvier 2021


New cases: 91 Total active cases: 837 Lost to follow-up: 108 Total number of tests conducted: 88,153 (408 new) Total confirmed cases: 6,935 Total recovered: 5,718 (3 new) Outcome under investigation: 76 Total deaths: 196 (1 new) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-update-04-january-2021?lang=en

