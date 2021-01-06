Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 update (05 January 2021)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Janvier 2021


New cases: 175 Total active cases: 948 Lost to follow-up: 134 (26 new) Total number of tests conducted: 88,638 (487 new) Total confirmed cases: 7110 Total recovered: 5,753 (35 new) Outcome under investigation: 76 Total deaths: 199 (3 new) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-update-05-january-2021?lang=en

