Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 update (10 January 2021)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Janvier 2021


New cases: 269 Total active cases: 2316 Lost to follow-up: 134 Total number of tests conducted: 95736 (1125 new) Total confirmed cases: 8575 Total recovered: 5824 (15 new) Outcome under investigation: 76 Total deaths: 225 (5 new) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-update-10-january-2021?lang=en

