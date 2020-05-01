Coronavirus – Mali: IMF Executive Board Approves a US$200 Million Disbursement to Mali to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic

The IMF approved a disbursement of US$200 million under the Rapid Credit Facility to help Mali meet urgent balance-of-payments and fiscal needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic; This assistance will help support urgent spending on health services and assistance to affected firms and households, while preserving overall social spending; The authorities responded quickly with measures […]

