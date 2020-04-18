Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Mali: Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) working with Mali Ministry of Health (MoH) in treating COVID-19 patients in Bamako


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Avril 2020


Since 22 March, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has been assisting health workers in a centre specialised in treating epidemic-prone diseases, in Bamako, the capital of [Mali](https://www.msf.org/mali). Part of Bamako’s Centre Hospitalier Universitaire du Point G, the centre is now being used to provide medical care to patients infected with [COVID-19](https://www.msf.org/covid-19). Fifteen patients… Read more on […]

