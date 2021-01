Coronavirus – Namibia: COVID-19 Update 4 January 2021

COVID-19 update New COVID-19 cases 270 COVID-19 deaths 3 New Recoveries 112 The hospitalized confirmed cases are 255 of which 39 cases are in intensive care units (ICUs) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-namibia-covid19-update-4-january-2021?lang=en

COVID-19 update

New COVID-19 cases 270 COVID-19 deaths 3 New Recoveries 112 The hospitalized confirmed cases are 255 of which 39 cases are in intensive care units (ICUs) Read more on http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...