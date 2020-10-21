Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (19th October 2020)

118 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria: Lagos – 51 Rivers – 26 Imo – 12 Osun – 8 Plateau – 6 FCT – 5 Kaduna – 4 Ogun – 3 Edo – 2 Niger – 1 61,558 confirmed 56,697 discharged 1,125 deaths Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-covid19-case-update-19th-october-2020?lang=en

