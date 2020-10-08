Coronavirus – Nigeria: Inclusion of Laboratory for COVID-19 Testing

We are pleased to announce the inclusion of the Niger State Public Health Laboratory, Minna to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network. In 8 months, we have activated at least one laboratory for COVID-19 testing in all 36 +1 states of Nigeria. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-inclusion-of-laboratory-for-covid19-testing?lang=en

We are pleased to announce the inclusion of the Niger State Public Health Laboratory, Minna to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network.