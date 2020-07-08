Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures to control COVID-19 outbreak


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Juillet 2020


In absence of a vaccine, compliance with infection prevention & control (IPC) measures remains the most effective intervention to control the COVID-19 outbreak. Our Weekly Epidemiology Report NCDCWER focuses on our recently launched course on IPC. Read: https://bit.ly/2CeYWVN Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-infection-prevention-and-control-ipc-measures-to-control-covid19-outbreak?lang=en

In absence of a vaccine, compliance with infection prevention & ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 08/07/2020

Tchad : Yaya Dillo licencié de son poste de représentant pays auprès de la CEMAC

Tchad : Yaya Dillo licencié de son poste de représentant pays auprès de la CEMAC

Tchad : intégration de 20.000 jeunes, les anciens dossiers seront prioritaires Tchad : intégration de 20.000 jeunes, les anciens dossiers seront prioritaires 08/07/2020

Populaires

Tchad : des fonctionnaires remplacés par décret, 5 jours après leur nomination

08/07/2020

Tchad : une réunion élargie du Comité de gestion de crise sanitaire ce mercredi

08/07/2020

Tchad : intégration de 20.000 jeunes, Kalzeube Payimi réunit la commission

08/07/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : une femme se donne la mort dans un puits à Pala
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" "L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda