Coronavirus – Nigeria: Over 60 Nigerians return from Lebanon as migrant worker conditions worsen

On Sunday (16 August), 68 Nigerian women stranded in Lebanon returned home safely on a charter flight organized by the Federal Government of Nigeria arriving at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. This week the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is providing accommodation and meals to the returnees—ranging between the ages of 18 and […]

