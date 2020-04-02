Coronavirus – Nigeria:Ten new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

On the 2nd of April 2020, ten(10) new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria • Till date, one hundred and eighty-four(184) cases have been confirmed, twenty(20) cases have been discharged and two deaths from COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria. • Of the ten (10) new cases reported on the 2nd of April, seven (7) in […]

