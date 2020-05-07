Coronavirus – Nigeria: WHO trains additional personnel to support COVID-19 response in Kano state

From “COVID-19 does not exist”, to COVID is not going to survive in Kano, to COVID is finished as soon as it gets here, Kano state residents got so comfortable and rebuffed Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines on COVID-19. The COVID-19 index case was recorded on April 11 2020 and in about three […]

From “COVID-19 does not exist”, to COVID is not going to survive in Kano, to COVID is finished as soon as it gets here, Kano state residents got so comfortable and rebuffed Nig...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...