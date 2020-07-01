Coronavirus: Over one million COVID-19 cases reported in WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Region

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed more than one million cases of COVID-19 in the 22 countries of WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Region. As of 11:00 today, 1 025 478 cases and 23 461 deaths have been recorded from the Region, which spans from Morocco to Pakistan. While cases in Europe have been largely declining, […]

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed more than one million cases of COVID-19 in the 22 countries of WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Region. ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...