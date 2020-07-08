Coronavirus – Rwanda : Mise à jour COVID-19 (7 Juillet 2020)

Bilan total : 1,172 (+59) Testés : 166,255 (+2,871) Rétablis : 595 (+20) Décés : 3 (+0) Cas actifs : 574 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-rwanda-covid19-update-7-july-2020?lang=fr
Bilan total : 1,172 (+59) Testés : 166,255 (+2,871) Rétablis : 595 (+20) Décés : 3 (+0) Cas actifs : 574 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-rwanda-covid19-update-7-july-2...
Bilan total : 1,172 (+59) Testés : 166,255 (+2,871) Rétablis : 595 (+20) Décés : 3 (+0) Cas actifs : 574 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-rwanda-covid19-update-7-july-2...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...