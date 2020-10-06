Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 (04 October 2020)

Fourteen (14) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 1853 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand, eight hundred, and sixty-six (4866). To date, three thousand, two hundred, and sixteen (3216) patients have recovered and been discharged, including five (5) in the past 24 hours. The number of […]

