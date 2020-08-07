Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 05 August 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Août 2020


Five (5) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4598 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to two thousand, one hundred and four (2104). To date, one thousand, two hundred and twenty-seven (1237) patients have recovered and been discharged, including fifteen (15) in the past 24 hours. The number of […]

