Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 05 August 2020

Five (5) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4598 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to two thousand, one hundred and four (2104). To date, one thousand, two hundred and twenty-seven (1237) patients have recovered and been discharged, including fifteen (15) in the past 24 hours. The number of […]

Five (5) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4598 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to two thousand, ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...