Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Rwanda : Update COVID-19 (10 October 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Octobre 2020


Five (5) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 963 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand, eight hundred, and ninety (4890). To date, three thousand, five hundred, and fifty-five(3555) patients have recovered and been discharged, including one hundred and thirteen (13) in the past 24 hours. The […]

Five (5) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 963 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to fo...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 10/10/2020

Tchad : les opérateurs économiques appuient la reprise des cours dans les établissements

Tchad : les opérateurs économiques appuient la reprise des cours dans les établissements

Tchad : Danapih sort le single "Faux prophète", un exposé poétique face aux hérésies Tchad : Danapih sort le single "Faux prophète", un exposé poétique face aux hérésies 10/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : Le PDI appelle au recensement pour influencer les choix en matière de développement

11/10/2020

Tchad : le préfet de la Kabia exhorte les enseignants à la reprise des cours

11/10/2020

Tchad : à Koundjourou, une mission de sensibilisation constate des obstacles pour le recensement

11/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : assassinat d'un homme à Pala-Erde, un voisin témoigne
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 07/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51%

L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51%

Tchad : Un forum sans trop grands enjeux Tchad : Un forum sans trop grands enjeux 05/10/2020 - Steve Djénonkar

REACTION - 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda