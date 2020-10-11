Coronavirus – Rwanda : Update COVID-19 (10 October 2020)

Five (5) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 963 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand, eight hundred, and ninety (4890). To date, three thousand, five hundred, and fifty-five(3555) patients have recovered and been discharged, including one hundred and thirteen (13) in the past 24 hours. The […]

