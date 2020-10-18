Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 (17 October 2020)

Six (6) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 2224 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand, nine hundred, and seventy-one(4971). To date, four thousand, seven hundred, and sixty-eight (4768) patients have recovered and been discharged, including one hundred and four (104) in the past 24 hours. The […]

