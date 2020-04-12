Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus — 11 April 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Avril 2020


2 new coronavirus cases were identified today, out of 842 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 120 (of whom 18 have recovered, including 11 in the past 24 hours). – 2 contacts of previously confirmed positive cases, who were identified through tracing All new cases […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



