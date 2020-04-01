Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus – 31March 2020

Five (S) new coronavirus cases were identified today,bringing the total to seventy-five (75). • Four (4) travellers who had arrived from Dubai and who have been isolated • One (1) contact of a previously confirmed positive case,and who has been isolated All patients are under treatment in stable condition in an isolated health facility. The […]

