Coronavirus – Senegal: COVID-19 Situation Report (29 May 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs Senegal reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 2. As of May 29, there were 3429 cases, 1738 fully recovered and 41 deceased persons with a significant increase in cases in the last weeks. 39 out of 79 health districts are now affected. The Senegalese government is leading the […]

