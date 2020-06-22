Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Senegal: Painting the post-pandemic world in Senegal


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Juin 2020


A group of mural artists in Senegal is painting its vision of how the world may look after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, whilst providing important information about how, in the meantime, to stay safe from the deadly virus. Ten muralists from the capital, Dakar, have been supported by the International Organization for Migration ([IOM](https://www.iom.int/)) and […]

A group of mural artists in Senegal is painting its vision of how the world may look after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



