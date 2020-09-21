Coronavirus – Seychelles: Two new COVID-19 cases detected in Seychelles

The Public Health Authority has announced the detection of two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday 18th September 2020. The two visitors who are UK nationals living in UAE, arrived in the country on Monday 14th September 2020. They were residing on La Digue since their arrival. They approached the health authorities for testing after […]

The Public Health Authority has announced the detection of two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday 18th September 2020. The two visitors who are UK nationals li...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...