Coronavirus: Sierra Leone confirms first case of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation of the Republic of Sierra Leone has reported the country’s first case of COVID-19. Samples tested at the Military 34 Hospital, and two other accredited laboratories to detect the virus, in the capital Freetown turned out positive on the evening of 30 March 2020. The patient, a 37-year-old Sierra […]

