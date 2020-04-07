The Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia confirms the 8th case of coronavirus in Mogadishu. This is a 58 year old male of Somali citizen with no travel history. Total confirmed: 8 Recovered : 1 Deaths: 0 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-8th-case-of-coronavirus-confirmed-in-somalia?lang=en

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...