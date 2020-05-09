Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Somalia: Migrants headed to Arabian Gulf stranded in Somalia as COVID-19 spreads


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Mai 2020


Hundreds of migrants are stranded in Bossaso, Puntland, Somalia, as a result of border and sea-crossing closures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every year scores of migrants, mainly from landlocked Ethiopia, pass through Bossaso seeking to cross the Gulf of Aden to war-torn Yemen, and hoping to proceed onward to Gulf countries, particulary Saudi […]

Hundreds of migrants are stranded in Bossaso, Puntland, Somalia, as a result of border and sea-crossing closures brought on by the COV...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




