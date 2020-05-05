Coronavirus – Somalia: Update of COVID-19 as of 5th May 2020

New cases confirmed: 79 Benadir: 38 Jubbaland: 22 South West: 11 Puntland: 8 Male: 62 Female: 17 Recovery: 14 Death: 3 Total confirmed cases: 835 Total recoveries: 75 Total deaths: 38 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-of-covid19-as-of-5th-may-2020?lang=en

