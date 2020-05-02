Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia 02 May 2020

New cases confirmed today: 70 Benadir: 67 Somaliland: 3 Male: 48 Female: 22 Recovery: 3 Death: 3 Total confirmed cases: 671 Total recoveries: 34 Total deaths: 31 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-02-may-2020?lang=en

Total confirmed cases: 671 Total recoveries: 34 Total deaths: 31