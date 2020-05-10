Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia 10 May 2020

New cases confirmed today: 57 Benadir: 23 Puntland: 17 Somaliland: 17 Male: 41 Female: 16 Recovery: 8 Death: 3 Total confirmed cases: 1,054 Total recoveries: 118 Total deaths: 51 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-10-may-2020?lang=en

