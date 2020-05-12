Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia 12 May 2020

New cases confirmed today: 81 Benadir: 44 Jubbaland: 24 Puntland: 6 Somaliland: 5 Hirshabelle: 2 Male: 50 Female: 31 Recovery: 5 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 1,170 Total recoveries: 126 Total deaths: 52 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-12-may-2020?lang=en

