Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (16 May 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 73 Puntland: 25 Somaliland: 19 Benadir: 17 South West: 12 Male: 51 Female: 22 Recovery: 13 Death: 2 Total confirmed cases: 1357 Total recoveries: 148 Total deaths: 55 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-16-may-2020?lang=en

