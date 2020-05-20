Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (20 May 2020)

New cases confirmed: 71 Jubbaland: 46 Benadir: 17 Puntland: 6 Somaliland: 2 Male: 52 Female: 19 Recovery: 10 Death: 2 Total confirmed cases: 1573 Total recoveries: 188 Total deaths: 61 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-20-may-2020?lang=en

