Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (22nd July 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 26 Puntland: 16 Benadir: 7 Somaliland: 3 Male: 24 Female: 2 Recovery: 31 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 3,161 Total recoveries: 1,495 Total deaths: 93 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-22nd-july-2020?lang=en

