Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (22nd July 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Juillet 2020


New cases confirmed today: 26 Puntland: 16 Benadir: 7 Somaliland: 3 Male: 24 Female: 2 Recovery: 31 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 3,161 Total recoveries: 1,495 Total deaths: 93

