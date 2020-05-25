Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (25 May 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 95 Somaliland: 72 Benadir: 17 South West: 4 Galmudug: 2 Male: 65 Female: 30 Recovery: 31 Death: 5 Total confirmed cases: 1,689 Total recoveries: 235 Total deaths: 66 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-25-may-2020?lang=en

