Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (5th July 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Juillet 2020


New cases confirmed today: 36 Benadir: 12 Puntland: 11 Somaliland: 10 Jubbaland: 3 Male: 31 Female: 5 Recovery: 41 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 2,997 Total recoveries: 1,014 Total deaths: 92 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-5th-july-2020?lang=en

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



