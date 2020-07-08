Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (7th July 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 9 Somaliland: 3 Jubbaland: 3 Puntland: 3 Male: 7 Female: 2 Recovery: 45 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 3,015 Total recoveries: 1,096 Total deaths: 92 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-7th-july-2020?lang=en

