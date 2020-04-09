Coronavirus – South Africa: As at today the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are 1845

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1845. This is an increase of 96 from the previously reported cases. The provincial breakdown is as follows: GAUTENG 782 WESTERN CAPE 495 KWAZULU — NATAL 354 FREE STATE 88 EASTERN CAPE 45 LIMPOPO 21 MPUMALANGA 21 NORTH WEST 15 NORTHERN CAPE 13 UNALLOCATED […]

