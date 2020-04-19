Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 19 April 2020

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3158. The total number of tests conducted to date is 114 711. The provincial breakdown is as follows: GAUTENG 1148 WESTERN CAPE 868 KWAZULU – NATAL 617 EASTERN CAPE 293 FREE STATE 100 LIMPOPO 27 NORTH WEST 24 MPUMALANGA 23 NORTHERN […]

