Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (10 July 2020)

COVID-19 Update: A total of 56663 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Regrettably, we report 140 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 3860. We send our deepest condolences. The number of recoveries is 118232 (47.2% recovery rate). Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-10-july-2020?lang=en

