Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (13th October 2020)

COVID-19 Update: A total of 15534 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 1178 new cases. Regrettably, we report 165 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 18028. Click the link to view the full report https://buff.ly/3iX1k3g. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-13th-october-2020?lang=en

