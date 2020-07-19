Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (17 July 2020)

COVID-19 Update: A total of 48130 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Regrettably, we report 135 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 4804. We send our deepest condolences. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-17-july-2020?lang=en

COVID-19 Update: A total of 48130 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Regrettably, we report 135 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...