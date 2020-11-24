Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (22 November 2020)

COVID-19 Update: A total of 21904 tests were conducted since the last report, with 2270 new cases. We report 58 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 20903. Click here to view report: https://buff.ly/3nKsHQQ Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-22-november-2020?lang=en

