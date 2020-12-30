Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (29 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Décembre 2020


COVID-19 Update: A total of 31457 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 9580 new cases. We report 497 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 27568. Click here to view more: https://buff.ly/2WT4CMb Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-29-december-2020?lang=en

