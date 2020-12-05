Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (3 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Décembre 2020


COVID-19 Update: A total of 31999 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 4400 new cases. We report 94 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 21803. Click the link for full report: https://buff.ly/3gepjeA Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-3-december-2020?lang=en

COVID-19 Update: A total of 31999 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 4400 new cases. We report 94 more COVID-19 related ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 4 Décembre 2020 - 18:13 Janse van Rensburg, Hansen and Pelucchi sign on for Team Qhubeka ASSOS

Vendredi 4 Décembre 2020 - 16:54 New measures for victims in Mali

Vendredi 4 Décembre 2020 - 16:24 Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (3rd December 2020)

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter