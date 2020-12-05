Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (3 December 2020)

COVID-19 Update: A total of 31999 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 4400 new cases. We report 94 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 21803. Click the link for full report: https://buff.ly/3gepjeA Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-3-december-2020?lang=en

COVID-19 Update: A total of 31999 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 4400 new cases. We report 94 more COVID-19 related ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...